The Franklin County Health Department reported 19 new cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday, bringing the total for December to 585 cases with two days left in the month.

December now has the highest number of new cases of any month in Franklin County since the pandemic began in March. November had the second-highest number of cases with 576.

There have been 2,060 cases of COVID in the county since March. Roughly 4% of the county's population has contracted the virus.

Franklin County's number continues to fall on the incidence rate map posted on the state's COVID-19 website, kycovid.ky.gov.

The county is still in the red zone, the most severe, at 25.8 average new daily cases per 100,000 population. Counties in the orange zone have between 10 and 25 average new daily cases. Franklin County's number on Monday's map was 28.

Franklin County has 131 active cases of the virus, including 111 in the general population, 11 associated with schools and nine in long-term care facilities.

There are 20 Franklin County residents hospitalized with COVID, and five are in intensive care units.

The health department will have its next COVID testing event Jan. 5 from 1-5 p.m. at the Public Health Center on the East-West Connector. Registration is required, and it will open at 8 a.m. Friday at fchd.org.

