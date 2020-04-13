The number of state workers paying occupational tax in Frankfort has dropped by at least 17%.
City Manager Keith Parker updated the Frankfort City Commission on the city’s revenue projections during a work session Monday.
Parker submitted an open records request to the state and found that on March 1 there were 9,456 state employees paying occupational tax in Frankfort. The number dropped to 7,815 on April 8.
He expects that number to drop more by the end of the month as more state government cabinets update their numbers.
The drop in state employees paying city occupational tax is due to the COVID-19 crisis sending most state workers to work from home. The state workers who live in other cities and are working from home are changing their tax forms to the city they’re working in.
That practice is in accordance with state law, according to Parker.
Parker said 59% of the city’s revenue comes directly from wage taxes and state government is the largest contributor.
“We will see almost an immediate impact (on wage tax revenue),” Parker added. For other revenue sources, such as property taxes, those impacts are not as immediate.
Parker said the state is billed quarterly and he expects the state will pay its full predicted amount of $7.6 million this fiscal year, which ends June 30, but the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic will be felt immediately next quarter and budget cycle.
The occupational tax loss from other businesses in Frankfort either having to furlough or lay off employees due to the COVID-19 crisis is also expected to have a major impact on revenue, but it's harder to predict, Parker said.
Some of Frankfort’s top employers might see an increase in workforce while others might see a decrease, Parker added.
“It is so hard to estimate what we may see,” Parker said, adding a budget amendment in the first quarter of the next fiscal year may be needed since the financial impact of the virus may not be fully known until July.
Mayor Bill May suggested contacting Gov. Andy Beshear about this issue to see if an executive order could change the law on occupational tax through the duration of the COVID-19 crisis, which would allow employees to continue to pay occupational tax to the city they normally work in. This idea was supported by Parker and the city commissioners.
May said he’s heard of other states that might be doing this and he will do some research.
“If we could minimize the state’s impact, that would help us some,” Commissioner Eric Whisman said.
Parker believes by the end of April, the city will have a better idea of what net profit will look like for this fiscal year, but may not have projections for awhile.
“But I think we need to write a letter to the governor, have the mayor write a letter, that pretty much states all the federal money that may come to the state in the form of a block grant that they can distribute to the municipalities or local governments that have seen some revenue loss,” Parker said. “We’d rather see them distribute that money not just based on population because the fact that we’re special and we get most of our income from wage and income taxes, we’re hurting.”
Parker wants to see the funds distributed based on loss of revenue, not on population.
