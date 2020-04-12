040120_DriveThruTesting_hb_web-1.jpg (copy)

Tents and cones were set up at Lakeview Park Tuesday in preparation for drive thru COVID-19 testing in this State Journal file photo.

Drive-through testing for COVID-19 will begin Monday at Lakeview Park for health care workers, first responders, senior citizens and people with chronic health conditions who have symptoms of the virus.

Gov. Andy Beshear announced at a press conference Sunday that the state and Kroger have partnered to administer 20,000 drive-through tests across the state over the next five weeks.

"I'm very excited about this," Beshear said. "This is good news on a day (Easter) dedicated to good news."

The Frankfort site is the first to open in the partnership.

The testing will be free.

Lakeview Park has been set up for drive-through testing for several weeks, but testing had been halted because of a lack of tests and personal protective equipment.

Testing isn't open to everyone. Those in Tier 1 and Tier 2 of the state's priority system can make an appointment to be tested.

Those eligible include symptomatic health care workers, first responders, people ages 65 and older, and people with chronic health conditions.

Beshear said Kroger is not charging the state. Kroger will provide the people, PPE and online signup portal, and the state has contracted with United Parcel Service and Gravity Diagnostics for kits and shipping.

Test results should be available within 48 hours.

Testing will be available by appointment from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Thursday for 250 tests each day.

Plans are to open one more site this week and others at a later date. Additional testing sites were not named.

The sign-up portal is available at https://www.thelittleclinic.com/drivethru-testing.

Beshear announced 134 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 on Sunday, bringing the state's total to 1,963 since the outbreak began. There were three additional deaths reported Sunday for a total of 97 in the state.

For up-to-date information about the highly contagious virus, go to kycovid19.ky.gov.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments

Thank you for reading!

Please purchase an Enhanced Subscription to continue reading.Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase an Enhanced Subscription to continue reading.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription