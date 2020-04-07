It’s been a week since large white tents and traffic cones appeared at Lakeview Park.
Franklin Sheriff Chris Quire told The State Journal last week the park was chosen as the pilot COVID-19 drive-through testing site by the state.
On Tuesday, the pilot testing site was quiet.
During his daily press conference Tuesday, Gov. Andy Beshear said the project had been halted due to a lack of available personal protective equipment and COVID-19 tests.
“We were excited about the announcement, with Gravity Diagnostics and UPS helping us to ship that all over the state, and thus far, that’s going well,” Beshear said. “That’s going to depend on a number of swabs. On the drive-through testing, we’ve run into the same problems that everyone else has.”
Beshear said the pilot site was able to test a couple hundred people before supplies ran out.
Many of the tests were done on first responders and people who had COVID-19 symptoms and who are vulnerable to severe complications, Beshear said.
Those considered vulnerable are people over 60 and/or people who have a compromised immune system and preexisting health conditions such as asthma and heart disease.
Beshear said the pilot testing showed the state where challenges may arise, such as what happens if a vehicle breaks down while going through the line.
Overall, Beshear is “hopeful” drive-through testing can be statewide soon, with Walgreens pharmacy stores working on a plan to start the service.
Beshear first announced two weeks ago that he hoped to roll out drive-through testing for COVID-19 and said Frankfort would serve as the pilot site.
Brittany Parker, deputy director of the Franklin County Health Department, told The State Journal last month that Kentucky Emergency Management was overseeing the project and using FCHD’s drive-through model plan, like with Three for Free events.
During a Three for Free event, people visit the drive-through and bring three canned goods for the food pantry in exchange for receiving a flu shot. Parker said the event served as a simulation of a mass vaccination event.
