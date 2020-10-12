Frankfort and Franklin County will celebrate Halloween on Saturday, Oct. 31, with trick-or-treating scheduled from 4-6 p.m.
Frankfort Police Chief Chuck Adams said the time, which is two hours earlier than usual, has been changed in accordance with state health department recommendations.
Both trick-or-treaters and residents handing out candy should practice social distancing and wear face masks that cover both the nose and mouth. Halloween masks do not count, according to Franklin County Health Department Director Judy Mattingly.
“We definitely don’t want a bunch of extra (COVID-19) cases because we decided Halloween was OK in Franklin County,” added Sheriff Chris Quire.
Houses participating in trick-or-treat should leave a porch light on. Participants are asked not to set out a bowl of candy or allow trick-or-treaters to reach in to select their treat. Those passing out candy should also wash their hands thoroughly.
Mattingly shared a few creative ways to mark the holiday.
“Use a PVC pipe to make a candy chute. You can send the candy down the pipe and stay 6 feet apart,” she said.
Trick-or-treaters should stay in their own neighborhoods and parents are urged to de-germ candy wrappers with sanitizing wipes afterwards.
Judge-Executive Huston Wells also reminded residents of a free, family-friendly drive-in movie planned for 7 p.m. Friday at Lakeview Park. Gates open at 6 p.m.
“It’s supposed to be cold that evening, but it’ll be a lot of fun,” Wells stated, adding that those attending should wear facial coverings.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(1) comment
I love the "candy shute" idea!
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Use your real name. Anonymous commenting is not allowed. Only State Journal subscribers who are willing to identify themselves have commenting privileges. Posters caught using a fake name will have their commenting privileges revoked.
Keep it clean. Avoid obscene, juvenile, racist or sexist language.
No personal attacks. Share your own opinions rather than denigrate those with opposing views. Absolutely no name-calling.
No conspiracy theories. This is a forum for thoughtful discussion of issues in our community. There are plenty of places on the internet to peddle in conspiracy theories. This is not one.
No commerce. There's plenty of advertising space available on this site for those looking to sell products or services. Keep commercial messages out of the comments section.
Be proactive. Use the 'Report' link to let us know of posts that violate the rules in this section.
Share with us. If you have first-hand knowledge of facts related to a news story or an error in our coverage, email us at news@state-journal.com.