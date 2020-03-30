With the weather warming and cabin fever setting in for many folks, the decision to close city park facilities was a difficult but necessary one for Mayor Bill May and the Frankfort-Franklin Emergency Management team.
"We understand that this decision will impact many people who are looking for ways to spend time outdoors and reduce their anxiety,” May told The State Journal, adding it is a tight rope to walk but it is for people’s protection and safety. “We can’t have people on the playgrounds, gym equipment, in the pavilions or sitting at picnic tables right now.”
The county closed Lakeview Park on Sunday, just a day after the city closed facilities at the following parks:
• Juniper Hill Park playground and pavilion area is closed to public use. The golf course is still accessible for walking play only, but there are no services from the pro shop or restrooms available.
• East Frankfort Park is closed to public use.
• Dolly Graham Park playground, shelter and basketball courts are closed to public use.
• Cove Spring Park is open for hiking only.
• The Capitol View Park mountain biking and hiking trails are open. All athletic fields and basketball courts are closed to the public.
As the number of positive COVID-19 cases rise and more closures are enforced, it is important to remember that our local and state elected officials are making these tough decisions with our best interests in mind and we commend them.
In fact, all of the steps that we have taken up to this point have really just been the warmup, according to Gov. Andy Beshear and Public Health Commissioner Dr. Steven Stack, who expect the next two to three weeks to be pivotal in Kentucky's battle against the coronavirus.
“It’s crunch time,” Stack said Sunday evening. “This is not a game. Now is the time to double down on all the measures the governor is doing to keep us safe.”
Let’s tighten the tapestry of defense we have come together to stitch over the past few weeks. If we don’t, the sacrifices of so many will be undermined by the few.
