The coronavirus pandemic brought a halt to a lot of school activities, but some couldn’t be avoided.
“Just because the pandemic hit, agriculture didn’t stop,” Franklin County agriculture teacher Kylen Douglas said.
FCHS had its annual greenhouse sale, and several students took home animals that had been staying at the high school.
“I miss the students,” Douglas said, “the daily interaction, especially with our FFA officers and seniors.”
And the students missed plenty, too, including Tractor Day, the FFA banquet, the FFA regional banquet and the Kentucky state FFA convention, which is held at Rupp Arena.
FCHS senior Molly Stigers, student adviser on the FFA executive team, is one of 12 finalists for the state Star Farmer award.
“For the state Star Farmer finalists, they do a presentation at the state convention and put up pictures of each finalist in front of thousands of kids and parents,” Douglas said. “Now they’re not going to have that opportunity.”
The FCHS greenhouse, which was built in 2013, was open this spring to sell flowers and vegetables. The greenhouse was sold out in nine days.
“Fallon did a phenomenal job going in and selling out pretty quickly,” Douglas said of fellow agriculture teacher Fallon Jackson, who was in charge of the greenhouse.
“We usually have 20 helpers every day of the sale,” Jackson said. “This was my first year in the greenhouse, and I’ll never take for granted all the hands I could have had helping.”
Jackson said FCHS agriculture students were hoping to do some planting for Downtown Frankfort.
“They love to walk by, let’s say Hoggy’s, and say ‘Mom, I planted this bourbon barrel, or ‘Mom, I grew the plants in that hanging basket.’
“One of the biggest things they wanted to know when school closed was if they could go downtown and plant. They couldn’t, but hopefully this is something next year the kids can get excited about.”
The year ended with NTI (nontraditional instruction, or remote learning), and today is the last day of school.
“The biggest issue is bad rural internet,” Douglas said. “City folks don’t realize how slow the internet is out in Switzer and Peaks Mill. We’d have Zoom meetings and you could see people’s mouths moving, but you couldn’t hear them.
“NTI is a great thing, and we had to do it, but rural internet is so slow.”
“We’ve had students who told us, ‘I never thought I’d say this, but I really miss school,’” Jackson said, “and these were the same kids who’d come in every day and say, ‘This is stupid.’”
This year the Franklin County FFA chapter had 163 members. The executive team officers, besides Stigers, are Abi McDonald, president; Grace McGaughey, vice president; Julianna Brough, reporter; Nick Hockensmith, sentinel; Autumn Roney, secretary; Madison Cheek, treasurer; Reagan Perkins and Bethany Carr, building committees; Abbey Grimes, banquet committee; Alora Wheatley, growing leaders; and Jonathan Mitchell, strengthening agriculture.
The seniors are McDonald, McGaughey, Stigers, Brough, Perkins, Carr and Wheatley.
