Last year, in her first year as Hearn’s library media specialist and school technology coordinator, Jordon Worley put on an event on Sept. 11 to introduce her students to first responders.
With schools doing 100% virtual learning because of COVID-19, repeating the event this year was a bit of challenge.
Worley presented this year’s event via Facebook Live on Sept. 11.
Just letting parents and students know about the presentation was Worley’s biggest challenge.
“It was definitely trying to make sure parents knew about it and were aware of the event, and that they could have access to the video,” she said. “It was on Facebook Live, so not only did they have to make sure they have internet but they also have Facebook.”
A firefighter and police officer were part of last year’s presentation, for children in grades 1-5, and this year an emergency medical technician (EMT) was added.
Last year students went to different stations, meeting the first responders, asking questions and touring their vehicles. At one station, in the library, there was a "read aloud" where they spent 15-20 minutes listening to Officer Chris Beach with the Lawrenceburg Police Department read a story.
“They loved it,” Worley said. “They loved having the opportunity to learn more about first responders. Of course they had a lot of questions about their vehicles and their job, and they liked just having the chance to meet first responders in the area as well.”
Because that wasn’t possible this year, Worley recorded as first responders described their jobs, equipment and vehicles, and students could ask questions during the presentation.
The recording has had 1,200 views.
“There was chatting on the feed,” Worley said, “kids saying, ‘are you watching this? This is so cool.’”
Worley has moved on to a new project. Hispanic Heritage Month began Sept. 15, and she is posting about the topic every day during the month.
