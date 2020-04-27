Editor's note: This story was updated at 2:45 p.m. on April 27 with a quote from cast member Kaylee Tinsley.
The Frankfort Christian Academy had big plans for its spring musical, the major fundraiser for the drama department.
Then came the school closing because of the coronavirus pandemic, and “Alice in Wonderland” was put on hold.
But the drama department wasn’t.
On Friday at 5 p.m., TFCA will present “10 Ways to Survive Life in Quarantine,” a virtual play that will be performed on Zoom.
“I know kids right now want to do something,” said Laura Ragsdale, the drama teacher at Frankfort Christian. “This gives them an outlet.”
The play, written by Don Zolidis, is a series of monologues about what students are doing while being quarantined.
“One student wants to find out about squirrels, so she documents the squirrels’ lives,” Ragsdale said of one of the monologues. “She names them Kim and Kanye, and there’s some drama. Kim is giving her acorns to another squirrel.
“In another, a student says she knows she wasn’t popular in school, but now that could change. She has the good stuff — four-ply toilet paper.”
Ragsdale sent out a notice to students about the play.
“It was open to everybody,” she said. “We held auditions, and everyone who wanted a part got a part. We held auditions on Zoom.”
The troupe had two weeks to rehearse, and all rehearsals are on Zoom.
Rehearsing at home has been a challenge for the cast.
“Having a cast is one of my favorite things about a play,” Lexi Boyd, a sophomore cast member, said. “I love having a cast to interact and have fun with. I miss having that friend group on stage with me.”
“Performing in a play like this has definitely proven to be different, but also very enjoyable,” said Emilee McCann, a sophomore cast member. “I do feel that it’s a little more challenging to embrace my character when performing without the other actors.”
It can also be a challenge to not having an audience.
“Performing doesn’t feel the same without an audience,” Boyd said. “I really enjoy having an audience to play off of and interact with, but it definitely calms my nerves when I don’t see an audience."
Sophomore cast member Kaylee Tinsley sees another plus to performing without an audience.
"It's an amazing feeling, knowing that you are capable of making someone laugh, cry or sing along with you," she said about performing in person. "With this virtual play, we don't have that same opportunity.
"While that may seem negative, it also gives us actors a big opportunity to grow in our talents. Sure, it's easy to feed off the energy of the crowd, but to act with true passion when it seems that no one is watching? Now that takes true talent!"
Ragsdale has over 30 students involved in drama at TFCA, and there were about 70 students, from all age groups, participating in “Alice in Wonderland.” Students in grades 6-11 are performing in the virtual play.
“We still plan to do it, hopefully the end of July,” Ragsdale said of “Alice in Wonderland.”
While “Alice in Wonderland,” is the department’s major fundraiser, “10 Ways to Survive Life in Quarantine” is not a substitute for that.
“People can still donate, but we’re not doing this to raise money,” Ragsdale said. “We’re giving the link for free.”
Those interested in seeing the play need to email TFCA_Drama@mytfca.org for the access code to watch via Zoom.
A limited number of people can watch the play on Zoom, but Ragsdale said if there is enough interest, there could be a second performance.
Boyd sees the play as a benefit for the audience.
“I love the comedic aspect of this play, because I think it can really be something people will enjoy,” she said. “I think that right now more than ever people need a good laugh.”
