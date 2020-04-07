As school closures continued because of the coronavirus pandemic, the Roman Catholic Diocese of Lexington saw a way to serve its communities.
The diocese began a lunch and breakfast program that offers free meals to children ages 18 and under.
“We started last week,” said Char Banta, the child nutrition director for the Catholic Diocese. “The Bishop (John Stowe) wanted us to do this. He sees this as a way to help our parishes.”
One of the sites for the meals is Good Shepherd Catholic School at 75 Shepherd Way, off Leestown Road.
“We didn’t want to take away from the public schools,” said Banta, who lives in Frankfort. “They’re doing a fantastic job, but we wanted to provide this for our students and our parishes.”
Banta said she currently has three sites open. They are at Mary Queen of the Holy Rosary school to serve Lexington schools and churches, St. Leo in Versailles, and Good Shepherd, which serves Frankfort and Georgetown.
Meals may be picked up from 10:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Monday through Friday at Good Shepherd.
On Monday, Good Shepherd teachers were on hand to greet students, displaying signs and waving to children and their parents as they drove by, all while practicing social distancing.
While the food is handed out at Good Shepherd, any child 18 and under is eligible for the meals.
“We had only reached out to our parishes and schools in the Diocese but want all children to know that they can come,” Banta said. “With the future still so very much unknown our mission is to help all that have a need. “
Banta said participation has increased since the program began last week, and that Good Shepherd fed 147 people Monday.
The sites will be open until the end of May or until students go back to school.
“Those families that normally depend on schools to feed their children two meals a day and now that is not available, this has to be financially hard on any household,” Banta said. “With people losing their jobs due to all the mandated shutdowns, those that normally would not have a need for a free meal find themselves for the first time with uncertainty in their lives.
“I'm glad that we are able to provide this service to everyone. God has truly blessed me by allowing me to be a part of this process of giving.”
