Typically in May, the Emergency Community Food Pantry of Franklin County has two large food drives, but because of social distancing guidelines to protect people from COVID-19, the drives are canceled, causing organizers to come up with a new plan to get people the food they need.
One of the two drives canceled was through the U.S. Postal Service while the other was an Interfaith Food Drive, in which local churches of all denominations collected food for the pantry.
“In order to replace those two drives, we’re going to do a virtual drive,” said Regina Wink-Swinford, board president for food pantry.
The drive will collect monetary donations through the food pantry’s website, www.frankfortfoodpantry.org.
Donations are already being collected, but on May 1 the pantry will launch a social media and advertising campaign urging people to donate.
Donors can contribute as much or as little as they can, but to offer perspective, Wink-Swinford explained that a single donation of $32 feeds a family of two for a week.
Wink-Swinford said monetary donations actually go further because it allows the organization to purchase food in bulk.
“We’re able to get better prices than at a grocery store,” she said.
The food will be purchased from Kroger and God’s Food Pantry.
The pandemic has also affected the food pantry’s operations. Those requesting food used to be able to get their orders filled the same day, but now they have to wait until the next day so that food pantry volunteers have time to fill the request.
“We used to staff 12 volunteers at a time,” Wink-Swinford said. “Now, we have no more than four volunteers at a time filling orders. The fewer people that handle the food, the better.”
The drive will last the entire month of May. Wink-Swinford said the pantry’s goal is to raise $24,000, which should be enough to purchase two months of groceries, however demands on the food pantry have increased substantially because of the pandemic.
Wink-Swinford said the pantry already had a record year as far as how many people it helped in 2019, and so far in 2020, is again experiencing record-breaking months.
In 2019, the food pantry served 10,887 people. So far in 2020, it has served 3,436 people.
“That represents 17,000 meals we’ve sent out" in 2020, Wink-Swinford said.
For the first six months of 2019, the pantry helped 5,194 people, and through the first three months of this year, the pantry was on track to beat that number.
“We were already breaking records before (the pandemic) hit,” she said. “We already had a population of folks who were food insecure. That number has grown because of unemployment.”
Wink-Swinford is hoping that the food pantry can help fill the gaps for families.
“If we provide food, then maybe that family can pay their rent or buy the medications they need.”
The food pantry has also received a grant for $10,000 from the Coronavirus Release Fund, which is in connection with the United Way of Franklin County.
To get food to the people in the community who need it, the pantry partners with organizations such as the Salvation Army and churches. Those in need can fill out an application through that organization, which then sends the applications to Resource Office for Social Ministries (ROSM), which reviews the application. Orders for those applicants are then sent to the food pantry to be filled and sent back to the organization for distribution.
“We are all volunteers,” Wink-Swinford said. “We don’t have a paid staff member. All donations go to purchase food and keep refrigerators running.
“Our food pantry is all about neighbors helping neighbors.”
