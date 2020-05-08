Since opening in mid-April, an emergency homeless shelter at F.D. Wilkinson Gymnasium has helped dozens of Franklin County residents in need of emergency housing.
On Thursday, Frankfort-Franklin County Emergency Management Director Tommy Russell said the shelter has seen 373 stays, or an average of 15 people per night, since it opened on April 13.
On Wednesday, 23 of the shelter's 40 beds were full, Russell added.
Multiple people have stayed multiple nights, Russell said. A stay is counted as one person per night. If one person stayed five nights, each of those nights count toward the total number of stays for the shelter.
Many of those in need of emergency housing have needed to use the shelter more than one night, Russell added.
“This is the most people I’ve ever had in a shelter ...,” Russell said. “Most of the time, (we’ve needed shelters) for flooding and for things of that nature. There isn’t social distancing and people have kinfolk they can stay with.”
Due to COVID-19, Frankfort’s homeless shelters have had to reduce their capacity to follow social distancing guidelines.
In March, Franklin County Women and Family Shelter Executive Director Janet Gates told The State Journal that if the shelter is full, the staff places people in need at hotels.
With the shelter operating at reduced capacity, the shelter’s hotel budget was quickly running out of funds.
Since the opening of the emergency shelter, Russell estimates local shelters have saved thousands in hotel room costs.
Russell said the shelter hasn’t had any issues so far, thanks to The Simon House, Franklin County Women and Family Shelter, ACCESS Soup Kitchen and Men’s Shelter and the Frankfort Police Department.
“The agencies are doing a wonderful job,” Russell said.
Russell said Frankfort Independent Schools also deserves recognition.
On April 13, the FIS board voted 4-1 to approve a memorandum of agreement after the City of Frankfort, The Simon House and American Red Cross approached the school system about using the gym for an emergency shelter.
Russell describes the shelter as a community effort.
“We’ve got a number of different restaurants and agencies delivering food,” Russell said.
Frankfort plumbing, heating and cooling business Whitehead-Hancock did some needed work on the gym and took a “substantial amount” off the bill, Russell added.
As for how long the shelter will remain open, Russell said it’s hard to predict since he doesn’t foresee the social distancing requirements going away anytime soon.
