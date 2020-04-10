Elkhorn Middle School is going green Saturday for one of their own.
The school is hosting a drive-through wave parade from 3-5 p.m. in the parking lot to honor Damon Greene, the chorus teacher who passed away earlier this week after battling stage 3 lung cancer.
“Mr. Greene’s family will be sitting under the awning to watch the parade,” said Jeff Rhode, EMS principal.
“We would love for people to wear green or wave green flags, towel, etc., as they pass by.”
Before the parade, school leaders are asking folks to build up the memorial that has been started outside the chorus room window with flowers.
Parade participants are asked to remain in their vehicles. There will be no parking as cars will be moving continuously to ensure that everyone has a chance to go through.
Local law enforcement will be on hand to assist with traffic.
Cars will enter the parade from the middle school entrance on East Main Street and exit at Franklin County High School.
