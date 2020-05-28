Faith Victory Church was the first church in Frankfort to reopen its doors to members, and its pastor, Dr. Philip Derber, doesn’t plan to shut them again.
“If ever it comes down again, I ain’t shuttin,’” he said in an interview with The State Journal. Asked why, he said, “‘Cause I didn’t believe the recommendations.”
Derber reopened his church under the authority of a federal judge’s temporary restraining order against Gov. Andy Beshear’s executive order for churches to be closed for in-person worship. The order was issued by U.S. District Judge Gregory Van Tatenhove in response to a suit filed by Tabernacle Baptist Church of Nicholasville against Beshear on May 8.
The judge’s order said that churches could open, provided “they adhere to social distancing and hygiene guidelines.” If they do not, the Health Department has the authority to shut them down.
The state’s guidelines on worship require a minimum 6 feet distance between each “household unit” and further specify that: “This means that there must be six (6) feet between individuals on a row and individuals between rows, such that a six-foot radius is maintained around all household units. A place of worship that cannot maintain this space must further reduce its occupancy capacity until.”
In a sermon filmed and posted on Faith Victory’s Facebook page on May 10, the congregation gathers into a group clearly not observing social distancing, and it doesn’t appear to be social distancing in its seating either, at least in the first few rows that are visible in the video.
The guidelines also require that “to the greatest extent practicable, that clergy, staff-employees, volunteers and congregants wear coverings (e.g., cloth mask or bandana) over their mouths and noses while attending services.” In the sermon on May 10, no facial masks were visible.
Asked if he is worried about being shut down, Derber said, “No, not at all. Our standards are higher than theirs anyway.” He said that the church cleans all surfaces before and after each service. He went on to say that the church has a “member list” and no one else was allowed inside for services.
“That’s why Jordan (Hensley) wasn’t allowed in the church,” he said, referring to a State Journal reporter who visited the church on May 10.
Asked in a follow-up email after the interview whether the congregation was wearing masks and observing the social distancing guidelines, Derber's secretary said that he was happy to answer the question last week, but “he will not be answering any more questions.”
After Beshear’s order prohibiting church gatherings first was issued, Derber held two services in violation. He said he “discovered that the governor, in a national emergency, has the right to give an executive order.”
Derber said that given this and the advice of a lawyer he knew, “I went ahead and closed the front doors … and kept preaching for 39 nights in a row making sure my people had the word,” referring to his online services.
He said he then “found out we’re being discriminated against in that executive order,” which was brought to his attention through the statements of U.S. Attorney General William Barr. “He’s talkin’ about … governors that are discriminating against the church in their executive orders keeping the churches closed.”
“Then … our own Attorney General (Daniel) Cameron spoke out, and then President (Donald) Trump spoke out, and then Sen. Rand Paul spoke out, and I’m sitting here thinking, ‘There’s a way we can open up and keep everything safe.’”
Asked how churches were being discriminated against, he said, “We were called nonessential … . You have liquor stores open, Planned Parenthood open … you have Lowes open … but not the church.”
He went on to talk about how he has recovering drug addicts, ex-convicts and victims of abuse in his congregation and how much they need and are helped by the church.
“Ya know, they need the church. To go a week without that, and no place to go, they’ll have a tendency to slip” into old habits.
In a sermon entitled “Propaganda” Derber spoke about the word “carrier,” disputing scientific guidelines that support restrictions on large gatherings. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention estimates that COVID-19 has an incubation period of 2-14 days, hence theoretically someone can be a “carrier” for up to two weeks without knowing it, spreading the virus all the while.
When asked if he was aware of this, Derber said that information comes from the same CDC that said COVID-19 was contagious through contaminated surfaces, then amended that advice. “I don’t believe the CDC.”
He furthered his point with death statistics from worldometer.com. He said that what no one is talking about is that COVID-19, comparatively speaking, has contributed little to the worldwide death count in recent months.
“From January 1 to April 1, deaths from coronavirus (were) 46,491 and that’s way back then, way up now. But deaths from the seasonal flu … 122,000,” Derber said, “Deaths from suicide, see the CDC ain’t comin’ out with that statistic right now, how many people blowed their brains out in the past three months here in the United States, 270,000.”
According to Worldometer’s website, which uses statistics from the World Health Organization (WHO) and the CDC, these figures seem accurate. The website estimates the worldwide COVID-19 death count to be 355,942, the death count from seasonal flu at 197,041 and 433,468 deaths from suicide this year as of May 27.
