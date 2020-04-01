There were no hugs and kisses, no big family dinner.
But Peggy Dungan’s family and friends found a way to celebrate her 94th birthday Tuesday despite the social distancing brought about by the coronavirus pandemic.
They formed a parade, lining up their cars on State Street, and drove past the home of Peggy and C. Bruce Dungan around 5 p.m. The couple stood outside in a light rain to watch the parade, with Peggy Dungan holding a sign and waving to passengers in the passing cars.
“It was a big surprise,” Peggy Dungan said. “It’s a strange birthday not getting to be with people, but I’m really touched that this many people came out to celebrate.”
The parade consisted of about 20 vehicles. Most kept going once passing the Dungans’ house, but some people stayed to serenade her with “Happy Birthday” before going home. The couple has three sons, eight grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren.
The family celebrated the 13th birthday of Sadie Dungan, one of Peggy Dungan’s great-grandchildren, last week with a parade and decided to do the same Tuesday for Peggy Dungan.
They put out the word through First Presbyterian Church, which the Dungans attend, that all friends and family were invited to participate.
"We miss our Sunday hugs," said Carol Banks, who along with her sister, Edie McNulty, goes to church with the Dungans and took part in the parade.
The Dungans remain active, walking about a mile a day when weather permits.
Peggy Dungan is also an avid gardener who can be found pulling weeds and planting flowers not only in her yard but other areas near her house.
“Make the world a bit better or more beautiful because you lived in it,” she said. “I don’t know who said it, but I like that quote.”
Her family and friends were happy to show her she’s doing just that.
“She’ll be tickled to death,” daughter-in-law Karen Dungan said before the parade. “She’s a special lady who needs to be celebrated.”
