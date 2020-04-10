When Scott Tracy and Holly Kell became engaged last May, they knew they didn’t want a long engagement.
April 4 was the birthday of Tracy’s mother, who passed when he was 14 years old, and that was the day Tracy and Kell picked for their wedding.
Then came the coronavirus pandemic, forcing multiple changes to their wedding plans.
Scott and Holly stuck with their original date, getting married last Saturday in a small ceremony with no reception, but friends and family weren’t shut out from the celebration.
Following the ceremony, they were greeted by a drive-by reception, with people waving and honking horns as they drove past the newlyweds, who stood outside Elevate Church on East Main Street.
“We could hear sirens, and we thought it was a call police were going to,” Holly said. “His brother-in-law said we needed to go outside. The sirens were getting louder, and we started to see cars coming around the building, and they were there for us.
“It was so sweet and such a nice surprise.”
Tracy is a lieutenant with the Frankfort Police Department, and several cars in the parade were police cars.
Lisa Agee, who helped organize the reception, came up with the idea of the drive-by reception when she started hearing about churches doing drive-in services.
She contacted Holly’s mother and then Frankfort Chief of Police Charles Adams.
“He was so wonderful to work with,” Agee said. “I then started sending messages to everyone that I could on Scott and Holly’s friends list inviting them to participate.”
The reception capped off what had been a whirlwind few weeks for the couple.
“I told Holly we had to have a PACE plan,” Scott said, referring to something he’s used in police work. “It’s primary, alternate, contingent and emergency.”
The primary plan was to go with the original plan. The alternate was a wedding for 50 people, and the contingent was a wedding at Holly’s mother’s home.
“The emergency plan was siblings, parents, that’s it,” Scott said.
Because of the pandemic and rules that limit the number of people at a gathering, the emergency plan was the one they used.
The wedding and reception were originally scheduled for The Foundry. Scott’s brother-in-law, who married them, is the pastor of Elevate Church, which seats 300 people and gave the family plenty of room to practice social distancing.
Their parents, Scott’s two sisters, Holly’s three sisters and Scott’s older son, Cameron, attended the wedding. His younger son, Maxwell, lives in Ohio and couldn’t travel because of the pandemic.
The honeymoon to Jamaica was canceled, but because they already had a reservation at a Lexington hotel for Saturday night, Scott and Holly went to Lexington after their wedding. They were the only people staying at the hotel that night.
“We got Malone’s takeout for our wedding dinner, and I made a homemade cake for our wedding cake,” Holly said.
Holly and Scott plan to have a party in place of the reception for family and friends at The Foundry when it’s safe again to gather in large groups.
“You can’t control everything,” Holly said. “We did the best we could with what little we had control over.”
And it turned out to be perfect.
“The most important part was starting our lives as one,” Scott said. “The rest is glitter. It’s pretty and fun, especially for the bride, but at the end of the day what mattered most was we were married.”
