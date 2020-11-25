FCHD

Franklin County continues to be hit hard by the coronavirus.

On Wednesday, a day after reporting 34 new cases of the virus, the health department reported 39 new cases of COVID-19, bringing the total number of county residents diagnosed with the virus to 1,356 since the pandemic started more than eight months ago.

Since Monday, 116 coronavirus cases have been recorded in Franklin County.

According to the Franklin County Health Department, there were 211 active cases in the county as of Wednesday afternoon, including 149 in the community, 23 in schools (K-12 and college students and staff) and 39 in long-term care facilities.

Two of the seven county residents who are hospitalized with the coronavirus are in the intensive care unit, according to health department data.

"Our recent increase in hospitalization rates is alarming," FCHD Director Judy Mattingly told The State Journal. "More than ever our entire community needs to take all precautions to prevent the spread of this virus."  

On Monday, FCHD announced that a 17th Franklin County resident — a 74-year-old male — had died from the virus.

The state’s current incidence rate map shows Franklin County is still in the red zone, the most severe, and the average new daily cases per 100,000 population is 47.1 — the highest it has ever been.

FCHD also reports that 1,125 residents have recovered from the virus.

The health department’s next drive-thru COVID-19 testing events are planned from 2-6 p.m. on Tuesday and on Tuesday, Dec. 15, at the Public Health Center on the East-West Connector. Registration opens at 8 a.m. the Friday before testing day. Register online at fchd.org; click on the teal button.

Those with transportation needs are urged to call the FCHD clinic at 502-564-7647 to discuss options with staff.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Register
Log In
Purchase a Subscription