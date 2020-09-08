090920 COVID cases

Sixteen new COVID-19 cases were confirmed by the Franklin County Health Department Tuesday following the extended Labor Day weekend.

Since the start of the pandemic in March, 519 Franklin Countians have been diagnosed with the virus — 290 females and 229 males. The majority of local coronavirus patients, 68%, have been symptomatic and 32% asymptomatic.

There are 39 active cases in the community and 27 active school cases. There are no active cases in long-term care facilities.

Fourteen Franklin County residents have died from COVID-19 and 439 have recovered, health officials say.

The health department will continue to offer COVID-19 testing each Tuesday in September at the Public Health Center, 851 East West Connector, from 9 a.m.-noon.

Registration is available at fchd.org. Click the blue button on the website.

Gov. Andy Beshear announced 273 new coronavirus cases statewide Tuesday, bringing the total number of Kentuckians diagnosed with the virus to 53,319.

“We expect this to change later this week as more numbers come in,” the governor said about the numbers, which he said were low on Tuesday due to the holiday weekend.

The state’s testing positivity rate slipped below 4% to 3.91%. 

