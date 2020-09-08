Sixteen new COVID-19 cases were confirmed by the Franklin County Health Department Tuesday following the extended Labor Day weekend.
Since the start of the pandemic in March, 519 Franklin Countians have been diagnosed with the virus — 290 females and 229 males. The majority of local coronavirus patients, 68%, have been symptomatic and 32% asymptomatic.
There are 39 active cases in the community and 27 active school cases. There are no active cases in long-term care facilities.
Fourteen Franklin County residents have died from COVID-19 and 439 have recovered, health officials say.
The health department will continue to offer COVID-19 testing each Tuesday in September at the Public Health Center, 851 East West Connector, from 9 a.m.-noon.
Registration is available at fchd.org. Click the blue button on the website.
Gov. Andy Beshear announced 273 new coronavirus cases statewide Tuesday, bringing the total number of Kentuckians diagnosed with the virus to 53,319.
“We expect this to change later this week as more numbers come in,” the governor said about the numbers, which he said were low on Tuesday due to the holiday weekend.
The state’s testing positivity rate slipped below 4% to 3.91%.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Use your real name. Anonymous commenting is not allowed. Only State Journal subscribers who are willing to identify themselves have commenting privileges. Posters caught using a fake name will have their commenting privileges revoked.
Keep it clean. Avoid obscene, juvenile, racist or sexist language.
No personal attacks. Share your own opinions rather than denigrate those with opposing views. Absolutely no name-calling.
No conspiracy theories. This is a forum for thoughtful discussion of issues in our community. There are plenty of places on the internet to peddle in conspiracy theories. This is not one.
No commerce. There's plenty of advertising space available on this site for those looking to sell products or services. Keep commercial messages out of the comments section.
Be proactive. Use the 'Report' link to let us know of posts that violate the rules in this section.
Share with us. If you have first-hand knowledge of facts related to a news story or an error in our coverage, email us at news@state-journal.com.