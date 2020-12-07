Franklin County is setting records, and they’re not the good kind, according to Franklin County Health Department Director Judy Mattingly.
As of Monday afternoon, 20 Franklin County residents were hospitalized with the coronavirus, including four who are in the intensive care unit — more than the county has ever had at one time. Those who are hospitalized range in age from 33 to 83 with an average age of 63, Mattingly said.
The county also has its highest incidence rate with 61.1 average new daily cases per 100,000 population.
“We are well within the red zone (which starts at 25), as is the majority of the state and nation,” Mattingly said.
The health department announced 59 newly confirmed cases of COVID-19 on Monday, bringing the total number of Franklin Countians who have contracted the virus to 1,638 since the pandemic began.
Some 244, or 15%, of those cases are active. They include 175 in the community, 44 in long-term care facilities and 25 in schools (K-12 and college students and staff).
Since the start of the month FCHD has reported 163 new coronavirus cases.
A total of 1,371 county residents have recovered from the virus and the health department is reporting that 23 Franklin Countians with COVID-19 have died, including 15 people in long-term care facilities.
The next free testing event is planned for 2-6 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 15, at the Public Health Center on the East-West Connector. Registration is required and opens at 8 a.m. Friday at www.fchd.org
Mattingly said the date of the testing event is important because it is exactly two weeks to Christmas Day.
“If you plan on celebrating in Dec. 25 with anyone who doesn’t live under your roof, the CDC advises that you quarantine for 14 days prior,” she explained, adding that no more than eight people from two separate households should get together.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Use your real name. Anonymous commenting is not allowed. Only State Journal subscribers who are willing to identify themselves have commenting privileges. Posters caught using a fake name will have their commenting privileges revoked.
Keep it clean. Avoid obscene, juvenile, racist or sexist language.
No personal attacks. Share your own opinions rather than denigrate those with opposing views. Absolutely no name-calling.
No conspiracy theories. This is a forum for thoughtful discussion of issues in our community. There are plenty of places on the internet to peddle in conspiracy theories. This is not one.
No commerce. There's plenty of advertising space available on this site for those looking to sell products or services. Keep commercial messages out of the comments section.
Be proactive. Use the 'Report' link to let us know of posts that violate the rules in this section.
Share with us. If you have first-hand knowledge of facts related to a news story or an error in our coverage, email us at news@state-journal.com.