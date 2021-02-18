The Franklin County Health Department will be closed Thursday and has canceled COVID-19 vaccination clinics for the remainder of the week.
“FCHD will contact individuals through email, text and automated phone calls to let them know the new appointment date and time,” said Brittany Parker, deputy director.
Those who are unable to make their rescheduled appointment should call 502-564-7647 ext. 130, 131 or 125, and leave a message.
Those who have tested positive for COVID-19 or been in contact with someone who is positive and need assistance may call 502-564-4269, ext. 126. Staff will be monitoring voicemails and will return phone calls.
“We hope everyone can stay warm and safe at home,” Parker added. “Please limit travel and make sure to move over for emergency vehicles on roadways.”
