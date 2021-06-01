The Franklin County Health Department has three COVID-19 vaccination clinics scheduled for the upcoming week.

June 1 COVID events

DaVinci’s Pizza, 805 Louisville Road, will host an event Thursday from noon to 2 p.m. Those who are vaccinated that day will receive a free 10-inch pizza.

FCHD is also scheduling appointments for its Friday Johnson & Johnson vaccination events. To make an appointment, call 502-564-7647.

FCHD announced a new clinic slated for 4-6 p.m. on June 8 at the Housing Authority of Frankfort, 590 Walter Todd Drive.

Another event is scheduled from 4-6 p.m. June 11 at the Stand Down event hosted by the Salvation Army at the Farmers Market Pavilion at River View Park.

The health department has administered a total of 12,349 vaccinations — 4,792 Moderna first doses; 4,721 Moderna second doses; 2,521 Johnson & Johnson; 314 Pfizer first doses; and one Pfizer second dose.

There are 28 active coronavirus cases in the county. A total of 4,012 COVID-19 cases have been recorded since the start of the global health pandemic in March 2020. Of that number, 3,923 have recovered and 61 Franklin Countians have died from virus complications.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Register
Log In
Purchase a Subscription