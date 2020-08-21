082120 covid cases

Eleven new COVID-19 cases were confirmed by the Franklin County Health Department on Friday, raising the total number of cases in the county to 436 since the pandemic began.

Of that number, 108 cases, or 25%, are currently active, including 84 in the community and 24 in local long-term care facilities.

The coronavirus has claimed the lives of 14 Franklin Countians.

The state reported 785 newly confirmed COVID-19 cases and eight new deaths Friday.

“We have stopped the exponential growth and escalation of this virus, but we still have to fight every day, wear masks and stay six feet apart so we can get this thing on the decline and open more things safely,” said Gov. Andy Beshear.

A total of 42,265 Kentuckians have been diagnosed with the virus since the pandemic began; 864 people have died.

The state’s testing positivity rate is 5.18%. A total of 803,198 tests have been administered.

