091920 COVID cases

With 14 new county residents diagnosed with the coronavirus on Friday, Franklin County is quickly approaching 600 total cases since the global health pandemic began in March.

According to the health department, a total of 593 COVID-19 cases have been confirmed.

Currently, 74 cases are active — 29 in the community and 45 associated with schools — meaning students or staff from any school or college who reside in Franklin County.

Fourteen COVID-19 patients have died and 505 have recovered.

Statewide, 777 new coronavirus cases were announced Friday, raising the total number of Kentuckians who have had the virus to 60,128.

The testing positivity rate continues to drop and was at 3.6%.

With eight new deaths reported statewide on Friday, the total number of Kentuckians lost to the virus eclipsed 1,100 at 1,101.

“The choices we make are going to determine how many people we lose going forward,” said Gov. Andy Beshear. “There’s still so much work to do, and Kentucky lives are on the line.”

A total of 1,115,105 coronavirus tests have been administered.

Currently, 500 Kentuckians are hospitalized with COVID-19 and 144 patients are in ICU.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Register
Log In
Purchase a Subscription