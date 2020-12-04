120420 COVID cases

With the addition of 45 confirmed coronavirus cases on Friday, there are now 227 active cases of the virus in Franklin County.

Of those cases, 163 are active in the community, 43 are active in long-term care facilities and 21 are active in school students and staff.

Since the start of the month on Tuesday, the Franklin County Health Department has reported 104 new COVID-19 cases.

The health department is working closely with the state Department for Public Health to determine to exact number of county residents who have died from the coronavirus. However, at this time, FCHD is reporting that 23 Franklin Countians with COVID-19 have died, including 15 long-term care facility residents.

A total of 1,329 county residents who contracted the virus have recovered.

The county remains in the red zone on the state incidence rate map with an average of 46.2 new daily cases per 100,000 population over the past seven days.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Register
Log In
Purchase a Subscription