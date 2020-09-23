092420 COVID cases

The Franklin County Health Department confirmed seven new cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday.

There are currently 93 active cases, including 36 in the community and 57 associated with schools, including one new case at Frankfort High School and one new case at Bondurant Middle School. Franklin County High School also has one active student case.

Since the start of the pandemic, 623 Franklin Countians have been diagnosed with the coronavirus. Fourteen victims have died and 516 have recovered.

During his Wednesday press briefing, Gov. Andy Beshear reported 796 new coronavirus cases statewide.

Of the new cases, 111, or 14%, are children 18 and younger.

Currently, 530 state residents are hospitalized due to COVID-19 and 123 are in ICU, according to Beshear.

A total of 63,517 Kentuckians have been diagnosed with the virus since the pandemic began.

The governor also announced five new deaths in the state, bringing the total number of COVID-19-related deaths to 1,124.

The state’s testing positivity rate was above 4% for a second straight day at 4.59%.

