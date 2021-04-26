With the pause on the Johnson & Johnson Janssen vaccine lifted, Franklin County Health Department Director Judy Mattingly is hoping to resume administering the COVID-19 vaccine next week.
“We are meeting tomorrow and we’re also waiting for the Food and Drug Administration/Centers for Disease Control and Prevention final guidelines on the Johnson & Johnson vaccine,” she said at Monday’s bimonthly coronavirus update by community leaders.
Side effect symptoms to look for within three weeks of receiving the Johnson & Johnson single-dose vaccine include a severe or persistent headache that won’t go away; persistent abdominal pain; shortness of breath; chest pain; swelling of the legs; and easy bruising, especially around the vaccination site.
Mattingly stressed the rarity of blood clots in those who received the J&J vaccine.
“It’s literally a one-in-a-million chance of developing this particular kind of blood clot,” she said.
“One in 538 is the risk of dying from COVID-19.”
When the health department resumes administering the J&J vaccine, Mattingly hopes to fill the appointments. She said at the last Johnson & Johnson vaccination event almost 200 of the 500 appointments were booked.
To date, FCHD has administered a total of 11,619 COVID-19 vaccines — including 9,264 Moderna vaccines (first and second doses) and 2,355 J&J doses.
A total of 42.6% of the Franklin County population is fully vaccinated, according to the most recent CDC data.
“We want that to be at the 70-80% range,” Mattingly stated. “One group that is doing strong is the 65-plus population — 88.6% are fully vaccinated.
“We all need to follow their example and got out and get our vaccine.”
Frankfort Mayor Layne Wilkerson and Franklin County Judge-Executive Huston Wells also encouraged residents to receive the COVID vaccine.
“The sooner we get to herd immunity the sooner we can get back to normal and get our businesses back to normal as well,” Wilkerson said.
“I know there are more people out and it feels like we’re getting back to normal, but until we get to herd immunity we are putting people at risk.”
With the Kentucky Oaks and Derby slated for this weekend, Wells advised those planning gatherings to do so safely by continuing to wear masks and social distance.
“My wife and I like to go out for dinner on Friday nights and Frankfort restaurants are packed,” he said. Restaurants should currently be operating at 60% capacity, according to Gov. Andy Beshear's most recent order.
“It’s great to see people going out in our community and for that to continue we need to be smart about what we are doing. I appreciate the restaurants and how diligently they are working through this.”
Both Wilkerson and Wells said that the city and county are hoping to reopen facilities soon. Juniper Hill Aquatic Center may open on Memorial Day weekend, although details have yet to be determined. County staff is getting guidelines together for the reopening of the splash pad at Lakeview Park, and the Downtown Frankfort Inc. Summer Concert Series is planning to start back up in July.
“I’ve been vaccinated, as have Judy (Mattingly) and the mayor, so we’re looking to open up soon,” Wells said, adding that herd immunity for the state is roughly 2.5 million vaccinations. Beshear has promised to further lift restrictions when the state reaches that milestone.
Mattingly also gave a brief update on the latest coronavirus numbers. A total of 3,854 county residents have tested positive for the virus since the pandemic began more than a year ago. There are 39 active cases in the county. Sixty Franklin Countians have died from COVID-19 complications and 3,755 have recovered.
The county's incidence rate, the number of new daily COVID-19 cases per 100,000 population, is 6.4.
