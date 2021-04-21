040921.COVID graphic.jpg

With no vaccination events planned this week due to the pause on the Johnson & Johnson Janssen vaccine, Franklin County Health Department staff administered 30 first doses of the Moderna vaccine to new residents at long-term and assisted care facilities on Wednesday.

The health department has given a total of 11,621 COVID vaccine doses, including 4,788 first doses, 4,478 second doses and 2,355 J&J single-doses.

As of midweek there are 37 active cases in the county — 27 in the general population and 10 in schools.

A total of 3,828 Franklin County residents have been diagnosed with the virus and 3,731 have recovered since the pandemic began more than a year ago. Fifty-nine have died from COVID-19 complications.

