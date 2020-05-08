The date for the Franklin County senior class parade is the same, but the route has changed.
The parade will be Saturday, May 16. The route has been changed because the East Main Street hill from East Broadway to Glenns Creek Road will be closed to through traffic on May 16 as Columbia Gas installs new lines.
The parade will consist of FCHS seniors driving the route, and they're encouraged to decorate their cars by hanging jerseys or other school decorations in their windows.
The participants will be begin assembling at the back of the school at 11:30 a.m. on May 16, and the parade is scheduled to start at noon.
On leaving the school, the parade route goes right to Wilkinson Boulevard. The route takes a right onto Wilkinson and then turns right at the Capital Plaza Hotel and cross the river, proceeding to Louisville Road.
The route will go left at Louisville Road, past Juniper Hill Park, and turn left onto Lafayette Drive.
At the bottom of Lafayette Drive, the route crosses Shelby Street and goes past the Floral Clock and Governor's Mansion.
It proceeds down Capitol Avenue to East Todd Street. Participants will turn right onto East Todd Street, and that's where the parade will disperse.
The Franklin County Sheriff's Department will provide an escort to avoid parade cars being separated at stop lights.
There will also be officers on Capital Avenue to be sure everyone is practicing social distancing.
Participants in the parade must follow Centers for Disease Control precautions.
There can be just one person in a car unless everyone in the car is isolating together.
Parents, friends and faculty are encouraged to make posters and signs, but they must remain in their cars at all times. There can be no groups formed standing outside the cars.
May 16 was selected for the parade because it was the original date for the senior class prom, which has been postponed because of the coronavirus pandemic.
The prom is now scheduled for July 25. The parade is more of an end-of-the-year celebration, and seniors don't need to dress in their prom attire.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Use your real name. Anonymous commenting is not allowed. Only State Journal subscribers who are willing to identify themselves have commenting privileges. Posters caught using a fake name will have their commenting privileges revoked.
Keep it clean. Avoid obscene, juvenile, racist or sexist language.
No personal attacks. Share your own opinions rather than denigrate those with opposing views. Absolutely no name-calling.
No conspiracy theories. This is a forum for thoughtful discussion of issues in our community. There are plenty of places on the internet to peddle in conspiracy theories. This is not one.
No commerce. There's plenty of advertising space available on this site for those looking to sell products or services. Keep commercial messages out of the comments section.
Be proactive. Use the 'Report' link to let us know of posts that violate the rules in this section.
Share with us. If you have first-hand knowledge of facts related to a news story or an error in our coverage, email us at news@state-journal.com.