FCS

Franklin County Schools is in the process of forming a committee to discuss all options for graduation ceremonies.

The committee will consist of administrators, teachers, parents and students from both Franklin County and Western Hills high schools who will meet this week to discuss possibilities, according to Superintendent Mark Kopp.

“The second phase, toward the end of this week, will include a poll where we seek input from all senior parents regarding graduation options,” he explained.

Gov. Andy Beshear is virtually meeting with all district superintendents Monday to discuss future plans. Kopp said more information will follow.

“We appreciate your patience and understanding,” he added.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments

Thank you for reading!

Please purchase an Enhanced Subscription to continue reading.Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase an Enhanced Subscription to continue reading.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription