Hearn book return

Hearn Elementary School has bins that any Franklin County Schools student can use to return library books. (Photo submitted)

Bins have been placed outside the entrance to Hearn Elementary School for Franklin County Schools students to return school library books.

Any student, regardless of which school they attend, can drop off library books that belong to any school in the district.

To prevent the spread of COVID-19 book returners are asked not to touch any of the other books in the tubs. The books will be disinfected and returned to their original school libraries.

Hearn Elementary is located at 300 Copperleaf Blvd.

