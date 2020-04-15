FCS

The Franklin County Schools board this week approved changes to this year’s district calendar due to the COVID-19 outbreak and mandated school closure.

On Friday, May 1, which was previously a professional development day, students will have a Nontraditional Instruction (NTI) day.

Currently, in-person classes are scheduled to resume on Monday, May 4. However, Gov. Andy Beshear said in his daily press conference on Tuesday that he will be discussing the issue with the state’s school superintendents next week.

FCS board members also marked Tuesday, May 19, which was formerly election day, as a student day.

The last day of classes for students will be Wednesday, May 20, and closing day for staff is set for Thursday, May 21.

District staff days are slated for Friday, May 22 and Tuesday, May 26.

Professional development days are planned Wednesday, May 27; Thursday, May 28; Friday, May 29; and Monday, June 1.

