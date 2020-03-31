FCS
Franklin County Schools announced Tuesday that basketball goals on playgrounds at all schools in the district have been removed.

The directive was issued in order to comply with Gov. Andy Beshear’s social distancing guidelines in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“This step is necessary to ensure that we do our part to help prevent the spread of COVID-19,” FCS said in a statement. “Thank you for understanding.”

