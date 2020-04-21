Franklin County Schools students' last day of Nontraditional Instruction (NTI) will be Tuesday, May 12.
The district received notification from the Kentucky Department of Education on Tuesday that NTi days will be counted as seven-hour days rather than six. After a recalculation of instructional hours, FCS will meet the required 1,062 hours of instructional time on May 12.
Previously, the last day was scheduled for Wednesday, May 20.
Superintendent Mark Kopp told The State Journal that the district's graduation committee will meet Wednesday to devise a survey to send to senior parents regarding graduation options.
