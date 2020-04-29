Franklin County Schools announced Wednesday that its emergency feeding program will continue through May even though students’ last day for Nontraditional Instruction (NTI) is Tuesday, May 12.
There are 30 feeding sites throughout the county that distribute three days of breakfast and lunch on Mondays and Thursdays each week.
The meal program is open to all students 18 and younger and is free. Parents and guardians may pick up meals without the child being present.
Breakfasts consist of whole grain cereal, Pop-Tart, fresh or packaged fruit, juice and milk.
The lunch menu contains a deli sandwich, EZ Jammer sandwich and yogurt/cheese stick packs with fresh or packaged fruit, fresh vegetables and milk.
Meals may be picked up at Bondurant and Elkhorn middle schools and Collins Lane Elementary School on Mondays and Thursdays from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.
West side mobile feeding sites include:
• Sarah Apartments, 57 C. Michael Davenport Blvd., at 10:50 a.m.
• Franklin County Sheriff’s Office parking lot, 974 River Bend Road, at 10:50 a.m.
• Woodside Park Apartments, 1335 Louisville Road, at 11:15 a.m.
• Westridge Elementary School, 200 Oak Ridge Drive, at 11:15 a.m.
• Evergreen Baptist Church, 2698 Evergreen Road, at 11:45 a.m.
• Bald Knob Fire Department, 250 Flat Creek Road, at 11:50 a.m.
• Farmers and Cherry Lane subdivision, 112 Cherry Lane, at 12:15 p.m.
• Antioch Church, 307 Harvieland Road, at 12:25 p.m.
• Capital Bowl, Lawrenceburg and Anderson roads intersection, at 12:40 p.m.
East side mobile feeding sites and times are as follows:
• Ridgewood subdivision, 533 Shenandoah Drive, at 10:50 a.m.
• Austin Park Apartments, 315 Bypass Plaza Drive, at 10:50 a.m.
• Raven Crest Apartments, 3201 Georgetown Road, at 10:50 a.m.
• Old Hughes Market, 9560 Owenton Road, at 11:15 a.m.
• Riverview Apartments, 101 Compton Drive, at 11:25 a.m.
• Capital Mobile Home Park, 5134 Georgetown Road, at 11:25 a.m.
• Swallowfield Baptist Church, 13898 Owenton Road, at 11:40 a.m.
• Stivers Apartments, corner of North Lime and Willow streets, at 11:50 a.m.
• Indian Hills, 216 Quachita Trail, at 11:50 a.m.
• Camp Pleasant/Gregory Woods Road at 12:15 p.m.
• Douglas Avenue, 204 Douglas Ave., at 12:20 p.m.
• Hickory Hills, 120 Marlowe Court, at 12:15 p.m.
• Union Ridge/Hamilton Lane at 12:45 p.m.
• Centennial Drive, 255 Centennial Drive, at 12:45 p.m.
• Prince Hall Village Apartments, 1100 Prince Hall Village Drive, at 12:40 p.m.
• Switzer Ruritan Club, 3997 Switzer Road, at 1:10 p.m.
• Country Hills Apartments, 565 Schenkel Lane, at 1:10 p.m.
• Tierra Linda Apartments, 104 Hanly Lane, at 1:05 p.m.
For more information, call 502-209-6841.
