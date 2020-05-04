Thanks to the COVID-19 pandemic, seniors at two Franklin County high schools will participate in both a virtual and in-person graduation.
FCS Superintendent Mark Kopp met with the graduation options committee — approximately 50 stakeholders, including students, teachers, parents and administrators — last week to figure out how to honor the Class of 2020.
At Monday evening’s school board meeting, Kopp said the Frankfort Plant Board is partnering with the district to film virtual graduations at Western Hills and Franklin County high schools next week.
On May 13-15, two FPB camera crews and a professional photographer will be filming seniors as they individually receive their diplomas. Each graduate will be in cap and gown and can bring four family members to watch.
“We will be doing it five-minute rotations so we can get everybody in during three days,” Kopp said, adding that social distancing guidelines will be followed.
The district will also record the usual speeches from students and administrators and is asking graduates to film themselves tossing their caps in the air.
All of the content will then be edited into the final product and broadcast on Cable 10 on Saturday, May 23 — the original graduation date for WHHS and FCHS.
“It will look as much like a regular graduation ceremony as we can do,” Kopp stated.
Each high school will also host an in-person graduation ceremony on a date to be determined.
“It may be late summer, early fall or it could be late fall. We just don’t really know yet,” Kopp said, adding it would be nice if the ceremony could take place on the schools’ new football fields.
The two other FCS high schools — The Academy and William Cofield — have opted for a simple ceremony with a professional photographer.
“In speaking with their students, they wanted that more than a virtual graduation,” Kopp said, adding the logistics are being worked out.
