Franklin County Schools has made a few changes to its feeding program and is now distributing three days of breakfast and lunch at its 30 feeding sites.
The decision to serve the bulk meals on Mondays and Thursdays only was made last week. On Monday, the district served 6,780 meals.
The meal program is open to all students 18 and younger and is free. Parents and guardians may pick up meals without the child being present.
Breakfasts consist of whole grain cereal, Pop-Tart, fresh or packaged fruit, juice and milk.
The lunch menu contains a deli sandwich, EZ Jammer sandwich and yogurt/cheese stick packs with fresh or packaged fruit, fresh vegetables and milk.
The district has also added several pick up locations. In addition to Bondurant and Elkhorn middle schools, meals may also be picked up at Collins Lane Elementary School on Mondays and Thursdays from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.
West side mobile feeding sites include:
• Sarah Apartments, 57 C. Michael Davenport Blvd., at 10:50 a.m.
• Franklin County Sheriff’s Office parking lot, 974 River Bend Road, at 10:50 a.m.
• Woodside Park Apartments, 1335 Louisville Road, at 11:15 a.m.
• Westridge Elementary School, 200 Oak Ridge Drive, at 11:15 a.m.
• Evergreen Baptist Church, 2698 Evergreen Road, at 11:45 a.m.
• Bald Knob Fire Department, 250 Flat Creek Road, at 11:50 a.m.
• Farmers and Cherry Lane subdivision, 112 Cherry Lane, at 12:15 p.m.
• Antioch Church, 307 Harvieland Road, at 12:25 p.m.
• Capital Bowl, Lawrenceburg and Anderson roads intersection, at 12:40 p.m.
East side mobile feeding sites and times are as follows:
• Ridgewood subdivision, 533 Shenandoah Drive, at 10:50 a.m.
• Austin Park Apartments, 315 Bypass Plaza Drive, at 10:50 a.m.
• Raven Crest Apartments, 3201 Georgetown Road, at 10:50 a.m.
• Old Hughes Market, 9560 Owenton Road, at 11:15 a.m.
• Riverview Apartments, 101 Compton Drive, at 11:25 a.m.
• Capital Mobile Home Park, 5134 Georgetown Road, at 11:25 a.m.
• Swallowfield Baptist Church, 13898 Owenton Road, at 11:40 a.m.
• Stivers Apartments, corner of North Lime and Willow streets, at 11:50 a.m.
• Indian Hills, 216 Quachita Trail, at 11:50 a.m.
• Camp Pleasant/Gregory Woods Road at 12:15 p.m.
• Douglas Avenue, 204 Douglas Ave., at 12:20 p.m.
• Hickory Hills, 120 Marlowe Court, at 12:15 p.m.
• Union Ridge/Hamilton Lane at 12:45 p.m.
• Centennial Drive, 255 Centennial Drive, at 12:45 p.m.
• Prince Hall Village Apartments, 1100 Prince Hall Village Drive, at 12:40 p.m.
• Switzer Ruritan Club, 3997 Switzer Road, at 1:10 p.m.
• Country Hills Apartments, 565 Schenkel Lane, at 1:10 p.m.
• Tierra Linda Apartments, 104 Hanly Lane, at 1:05 p.m.
“To increase efficiency and to be able to serve even more families during this time, we will no longer be delivering meals to individual homes,” the district said in a press release.
For more information, call 502-209-6841.
