Franklin County Schools Superintendent Mark Kopp took to Facebook on Tuesday night to say FCS will continue with virtual instruction for the next two weeks, Jan. 19-29.
The district will not have classes Monday in observance of Martin Luther King Jr. Day.
“Unfortunately, right now the data is not very good,” Kopp said in a video posted on FCS Facebook page. “As a county, our incidence rate is over 54, our (testing) positivity rate as a state is over 12.3%, so this virus is surging right now.”
On the state’s COVID website, kycovid.ky.gov, Franklin County’s incidence rate was 52.4 Tuesday. The incidence rate is the average new daily cases per 100,000 population, and 52.4 keeps Franklin County firmly in the red zone, which is made up of counties with an incidence rate greater than 25.
Kopp said the district would be analyzing data during the week of Jan. 25 to see what kind of instruction could be used following Jan. 29.
“Hopefully the numbers will come down over the next few weeks, we will have started, hopefully, the vaccination process of our staff by that time, and we’re very hopeful we’ll be able to return to some form of in-person instruction on Feb. 1,” he said.
Kopp also said the district has a shortage of substitute teachers. Those interested in applying to be a substitute teacher can go to www.franklin.kyschools.us and click on “DISTRICT” then “Join Our Team!”
