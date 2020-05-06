Seniors at Frankfort High School are missing out on numerous traditions this spring. Many of the traditions are 100 years old.
They are missing out on Cry Day, when each senior gets a chance to speak from the stage in the auditorium, thank friends, family and faculty, and hand down their legacies to the junior class like the spirit stick "Horn-e," the kilt and the F Flag along with several other items; the junior and senior picnic, which is a cookout at Juniper Hill Park; and Awards Day, when all seniors are awarded their scholarships and school awards.
They’re also missing out on trips to Kings Island, Newport Aquarium and Natural Bridge; Baccalaureate, where the seniors plan and produce a service on the Sunday before graduation; and senior camp out, when the seniors pitch tents and camp out all night on the front lawn after Baccalaureate, usually leaving a prank for the underclassmen and faculty the next morning.
They also won’t get to participate in Clap Out — a tradition after their last Monday Morning Meeting in the school auditorium. The whole school stands and claps them out. Then, they put on their caps and gowns and parade through Second Street School as they are greeted by students and teachers who line the walls of the schools cheering, high-fiving and hugging them as they walk by.
“There will be no way we can replace all of these missed traditions,” FHS art teacher Julia Harmon said. “But every effort is being made to give them a special end of the year.”
Harmon, who also serves as yearbook sponsor, prom sponsor and newsletter sponsor, also said the seniors won’t get to have their class photo taken on the steps of the Capitol, which is always displayed on the front page of the yearbook.
But, Harmon, along with the Student Council and Gear Up School Coordinator Mark Pressley, came up with an idea to bring the seniors together, just not in person.
The team gathered information about each senior — their high school accomplishments and the college they plan to attend, along with their photo — and Pressley, who is also a graphic designer, made yard signs for each senior.
Harmon and Presley on Tuesday afternoon placed the yard signs on the front lawn of the school, where “the Class of 2020 could be together again at FHS,” Harmon said. She took a photo of the signs and plans to print it on the front page of the yearbook.
News of the yard signs quickly spread.
“I hadn't even had time to get home, edit the photo and post it on Facebook before (seniors) started posting photos (with their yard sign),” she said.
Harmon has loved seeing the reactions of seniors to their yard signs.
“It seems to have given them a much-needed relief from their quarantine life and something to treasure during this sad time they are going through,” she said.
The yard signs will remain on the front lawn of the school until Monday, when they will be distributed to the seniors for them to place in the yard at their homes.
“I love getting to do more than just teach,” Harmon said. “It really makes me happy to do extra for the kids.”
