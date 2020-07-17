Plans for an in-person graduation for the Frankfort High School Class of 2020 at the end of July have been nixed because of an increase in COVID-19 cases.

In mid-May, the school surveyed seniors about their preference for graduation and it was decided the ceremony would take place at Kentucky State University’s Exum Center at 6 p.m. on July 31 — if mass gatherings were allowed by the state.

Frankfort High School Principal Tyler Reed

“We had hoped to do an in-person graduation; that’s why we delayed it. But even at this time with the rise in cases in Kentucky and Central Kentucky that’s going to be difficult to get that many people into one room,” explained FHS Principal Tyler Reed in a video posted on social media on Thursday.

The school had planned on limiting the number of guests per student to two, but Reed said gathering 150 people still isn’t feasible.

“Logistically, for the safety concerns of bringing everyone together, that was still a stretch,” he added.

Instead, FHS will hold a virtual graduation ceremony in the school auditorium on July 29 and 31. Jessica Harley, senior counselor, will call families in the coming days to set up a time for each graduate.

During the virtual graduation, the Class of 2020 members will walk across the stage, receive their diplomas and take photos with family and staff.

“We’ll have plenty of time to allow you to celebrate your senior’s accomplishments,” Reed said.

The principal also invited those members of the 2020 class who opted out of participating in the graduation ceremony.

“We’d love to have the chance to celebrate with you, but if that is still where you stand, (Harley) will set up a time to get your diploma to you, as well.”

