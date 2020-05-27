Frankfort High’s seniors have a big weekend planned later this summer, but they’ll kick off their senior activities Saturday with a driving parade beginning at noon.
“We have a weekend of events planned the first weekend of August,” said Claire Irish, FHS’ senior class president, “but this is something we can celebrate now, close to when we would have been graduating.”
Seniors will begin lining up for the parade at 11:30 a.m. at Shelby and Fourth streets.
The route will go down Shelby Street, take a right onto Second Street, followed by a right on Capital Avenue. The parade will loop around the Capitol and past the Governor’s Mansion and go back down Capital Avenue with a left turn at Second Street.
Once students are back at FHS, cars will stop at Adell Place. Students will be individually directed to a location to have an individual graduate photo taken.
Julia Harmon will be taking individual photos of seniors in their graduate attire.
Seniors are welcome to decorate their cars by hanging school decorations, jerseys, etc., in their car windows.
People may watch the parade by parking their cars along the route to see the seniors drive by, but spectators must remain in their cars at all times.
Seniors should ride in a car by themselves. Anyone else in the vehicle should only be people the senior has been isolating with.
“I think this will be a good chance to be together while still social distancing,” Irish said.
FHS’ graduation was originally scheduled for June 5.
Depending on future social distancing guidelines, graduation is scheduled for July 31 at Kentucky State’s Exum Center with prom planned for Aug. 1 at Capital City Christian Church.
The senior campout on the front lawn of the school is scheduled for Aug. 2, and the senior clap out is Aug. 3, tentatively set as the first day of the 2020-21 school year.
