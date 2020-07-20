The Frankfort Independent Schools Board of Education voted Monday to delay the start of the school year until Aug. 26.
The district had planned to begin classes Aug. 3, but with an uptick in the number of COVID-19 cases locally — and within the school district — the decision was made to push the start date back three weeks.
"We recognize the importance of structure, routine and providing equitable opportunities for each child in FIS," said Superintendent Houston Barber.
FIS staff and families are also being asked to prepare for the possibility that distance learning opportunities may need to be used.
"However, we do believe that some form of in-person learning is a critical need for many of our students and families, and as such we will continue to explore ways to deliver in-person instruction and opportunities that meet these needs while also protecting the health and safety of our students, staff and community," Barber added.
The district will provide additional details on the delayed start in coming days.
