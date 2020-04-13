Though nothing has been etched in stone, Frankfort Independent Schools Superintendent Houston Barber tasked school board members to think about what the end of the school year will look like for students.
“There are no solid answers here,” he said during Monday’s FIS meeting. “But I don’t feel good taking NTI (nontraditional instruction) days until the end of the year.”
The district's students, who've been barred from on-campus instruction since the COVID-19 outbreak in late February, will reach the required 1,062 hours of instruction on May 13 and Barber suggested that the board considers shutting down schools around the middle of next month.
“It’s not advantageous for our students if we continue forward with NTI. It’s not designed to be used like that,” he added.
Though nearly every district in the state is currently using NTI, or remote learning, during the COVID-19 crisis, the days are intended to be used for educational instruction during short breaks from school, such as for inclement weather.
NTI "is not a substitute for being in school,” board member Amelia Berry said.
Board Chairperson Jina Greathouse agreed.
“I think there’s a point where we have to say ‘it’s enough,’” she said, adding that if the district decides to go that route she wants the schools to continue to remain connected to families.
Earlier in the meeting, the board approved using NTI until May 1. As it stands now, in-person classes are to resume Monday, May 4. However, Barber warned that might not happen.
“The reality, as you know, is that it’ll be very difficult to resume school on May 4, but I don’t know anything definitive,” he said. “I’m optimistic, but I just don’t see us going back to school.”
The superintendent also raised the possibility that Frankfort High School seniors may have to participate in a virtual graduation and asked board members to consider what end-of-the-school year will look like for the class of 2020.
“We provide opportunities for kids to be successful and make it to the finish line,” Barber said. “(The COVID-19 school closures) shouldn’t prevent them from reaching the finish line.”
He also urged the board to look ahead to next school year, as fall sports practice is slated to start July 15.
In other business, the board:
• OK’d five permanent and three temporary easements on Second Street School property with the state.
• Approved a memorandum of understanding (MOU) with the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet for minor acquisition in the amount of $7,525 in exchange for work to be performed to widen the pickup and dropoff lane from one lane to two lanes merging into one lane at SSS as part of the city’s TIGER grant program.
The next meeting of the FIS board is set for 6 p.m. Monday, April 27.
