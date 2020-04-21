Just hours after in-person classes were canceled for the remainder of the academic year, Frankfort Independent Schools Superintendent Houston Barber sent out a letter to families.
“I know many of you are heartbroken and trying to make sense of everything,” he wrote. “I, too, am feeling lost and constantly searching for true face-to-face interactions with our students and families.”
Barber is reaching out to the families of every Frankfort High School senior to seek input regarding graduation options.
“I will also seek out input from our FIS families and students about how to proceed forward with traditions that combine something new with the past for all our students,” he added.
In the coming days Barber will provide guidance on how to navigate the district forward.
FIS board Chairperson Jina Greathouse said she feels bad for students who were in a “milestone” year and will miss the district’s traditional celebrations.
“Houston (Barber) and I speak on a regular basis and our conversations always include a lot of ‘what if we could,’ ‘maybe we should’ and ‘why don’t we try,’” she said. “But the true sadness and frustration is that we are just trying to be hopeful and positive about a timeline of which we have no control.”
