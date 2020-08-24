Frankfort Independent Schools begin classes Wednesday, and on Monday night the school board heard updates about starting the year with 100% virtual instruction.
FIS will have virtual instruction through at least Sept. 28 because of the coronavirus pandemic.
“We’re spending the first eight days really teaching students the expectations and how to interact virtually,” Second Street Principal Sam Sams said. “We’re working on what that looks like for our families.
“I want to reassure parents, once your child is logged on, we have it taken from there. So they might need assistance days one, two and three, but we’re hoping by this following Monday that parents can kind of be in the background.
“Parents aren’t here at school, so we are ready to teach the kids that they don’t need them at home to continue to help them learn. That’s what the teachers are here for, so we’re ready to take off with that.”
Sams said that Second Street has undergone a major update of the district’s website, frankfort.kyschool.us.
“Since we are virtual we needed to have where everything is,” she said. “This is the pathway of what the next few weeks look like.
"We’ve updated everything from our weekly updates to our meet the staff, where we have pictures and faces, slide shows of all our staff. We want families to be able to put faces with names.
“We have linked every single grade level where you can find all the information you need. Every grade level has put together a website as a one-stop shop for our families.”
Frankfort High Principal Tyler Reed said freshmen and dual credit math students were able to come to the school Monday in small groups.
“We’ve launched into what we’re calling our orientation week this week and really thankful that you are allowing us to accommodate small groups to just have that onboarding experience for our new students," he said.
“They’re picking up Chromebooks, schedules and just getting onboarded to what the Frankfort High experience is.”
Seniors will have orientation on Wednesday, followed by juniors on Thursday and sophomores on Friday.
“On the front lawn we’ll set up tables that have stations to go through,” Reed said. “They’ll get their ID, get their Chromebooks, get their schedules, have the opportunity to meet each of their teachers. They’ll have a checklist each station has to complete, and then they’ll have popsicles on the lawn.”
There will be four periods each school day, with periods 1-4 meeting Monday and Thursday and periods 5-8 meeting Tuesday and Friday.
Wednesday will be dedicated more to self-direction.
Classes will be lengthened to one hour and 20 minutes.
“This is to tie that sense of belonging into the virtual classroom and not just diving into academic rigor and launching students off,” Reed said. “We really want to build that community into classrooms as best we can, build more transition time, more downtime.”
FIS Superintendent Houston Barber said there will be a special called meeting for the school board later this week to address athletics and what that’s going to look like.
