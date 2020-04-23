FIS

Frankfort Independent Schools' last day for students is slated for Monday, May 18, pending school board approval next week.

FIS Superintendent Houston Barber made the announcement on social media Thursday afternoon.

A recognition ceremony for seniors is tentatively set for June 5 although final details have yet to be ironed out.

"We are working with our families, students, and community members on the best way to honor our seniors from Frankfort High School," Barber wrote.

The last day for teachers is set for June 8.

"We will be offering PEP and EXCEL opportunities for our students and families through June 5," Barber said, adding more information will be forthcoming from principals.

