One local school district is rewarding its food service employees, who have put in countless hours on the front lines feeding students while in-person classes are suspended due to the COVID-19 pandemic, with HERO pay.
The Frankfort Independent Schools board unanimously approved a temporary $8 per hour increase in pay for food service workers during Nontraditional Instruction (NTI) days.
“In my mind these guys are heroes. I think this is the least we can do and I know it’s just a gesture but it’s something they deserve,” said FIS Superintendent Houston Barber. “I wish we could do more.”
The additional pay will be given from April 22 to June 5.
“This is frontline work and there’s not enough that can be said to express our appreciation for these folks,” added FIS board Chairperson Jina Greathouse.
The summer feeding program will look a bit different this year as students and parents will continue to pick up meals to take home.
“The whole piece here is that we’ve had to adapt, adjust, engage and inspire and connect,” Barber added.
The school board also unanimously approved an end-of-the-year calendar change. Students’ last day will be Monday, May 18. PEP and EXCEL will continue through Friday, June 5. Teachers’ last day will be Monday, June 8.
“It’s the right thing to do at this time,” Barber said about ending the school year in mid-May. “I don’t want to push our families overboard by doing NTI all the way through the end of the year.”
As for graduation and end-of-the-year ceremonies, the superintendent said the board would receive a proposal from seniors, parents and staff sometime next week. A date has been tentatively set for Friday, June 5, although details have yet to ironed out.
In other business, the board:
• Voted 4-1 to approve Barber’s recommendation for Section 7 funding for Second Street School for 2020-21. Positions include a rigor alignment coach; a resource teacher; speech teacher; ½ teacher; STEM teacher; and reading interventionist. The recommendation is the same as last year with the exception of the STEM teacher.
Board member Becky Barnes, who voted against the motion, said she is worried about any new spending at all due to the likelihood that the district will need to make cuts next year.
“I know everybody knows this, but this is going to be a really, really, really bad budget and there will be cuts because the economy is dead right now,” she said. “We’re looking at a stagnant budget if not severe cuts.”
Greathouse said she shares some of those concerns but that federal COVID-19 funding may reimburse the district for incurred expenses.
• Unanimously approved Barber’s recommendation for Section 7 funding for Frankfort High School for 2020-21. All positions — ½ science teacher; ¾ assistant principal; guidance counselor; and instructional coach — are the same as last year with the exception of an internship coordinator.
• OK’d the elimination of the technology integration specialist and approved adding a computer maintenance technician.
• Added a food service floater position for the 2020-21 school year.
• Approved three permanent substitute teacher positions for the coming school year — one at FHS and two at SSS.
The next FIS board meeting is planned for Monday, May 11, at 6 p.m.
