The Franklin County Fiscal Court decided Friday not to vote on a pay increase for county employees who are at a higher risk of exposure to COVID-19.
During the court’s work session, Judge-Executive Huston Wells asked magistrates to consider a $2 an hour increase for firefighters, inspectors, animal control, deputy jailers and deputy sheriffs. Since deputy coroners are salaried employees, he recommended a $50 a week stipend.
The pay increase would last for 10 weeks and cost the county $155,820.
“Is there an expense? There is an expense, but somebody’s life and safety is, in my opinion, more important than anything else,” Wells said.
Magistrate Lambert Moore immediately spoke out against the idea.
“It’s money we don’t know we’re going to have,” Moore said, adding his vote would be a “definite no.”
Citing a declaration of emergency Wells issued last month in response to COVID-19, Magistrate Scotty Tracy said he thought the emergency declaration gave Wells the authority to make this decision and he would like to see it handled administratively.
County Attorney Rick Sparks said Wells does not have the authority to authorize a pay increase and it is a court matter.
Magistrate Sherry Sebastian agreed with Tracy and said she believes the emergency declaration gives Wells the authority to make the decision.
Wells asked Sparks if the court could vote to give him the authority. Sparks said he wasn’t sure.
Magistrate Michael Mueller agreed with Sebastian and Tracy that it should be an administrative decision.
Magistrate JW Blackburn said he was also hesitant to vote yes on a pay increase due to the uncertainty of how the COVID-19 crisis would impact the county’s budget. He hopes holding off on a pay increase would reduce the likelihood of layoffs later.
As Sparks was explaining to the court how this cannot be Wells’ decision, Sebastian said it sounded like “the court is trying to get railroaded on this.”
“I hear the court’s not wanting to do its job,” Sparks replied. “That’s not railroading. You’re faced with the decision whether to vote it up or down.”
Sebastian argued that the judge, under the authority of the declaration emergency, has made decisions recently that have impacted the county’s revenue without the court’s permission.
Wells said he trusts Sparks’ opinion that the judge-executive does not have the authority to authorize a pay increase.
“You can’t say I have authority when the county attorney says I don’t,” Wells added.
Magistrate Marti Booth initially agreed with Wells that a pay increase was a good idea, but she changed her mind as the discussion came to a close.
Wells had the item removed from the agenda altogether.
Prior to the meeting, the court received two letters in support of the pay increase from the Franklin County Professional Firefighters Local 3952 and Kentucky River Lodge 87 of the Fraternal Order of Police.
The State Journal contacted both entities for their reaction to the court’s decision, but they did not respond by press time.
The Fraternal Order of Police’s letter cited that Frankfort city commissioners recently gave a 10% pay increase to city employees who cannot work from home.
Wells also mentioned that other businesses and local governments had implemented similar measures.
