Before the Franklin County Fiscal Court will decide on a controversial rezoning of a historic farm on Duncan Road from agricultural to industrial, it will hold a public evidentiary hearing.
During a first reading of the ordinance during the court’s meeting Thursday, Magistrate J.W. Blackburn made a motion for the court to have a public hearing before voting on the rezoning ordinance for 690 Duncan Road.
The property is in Blackburn’s district.
“I think the court would be better informed if we were to do so,” Blackburn said.
Blackburn added that not all of the facts were represented during the Frankfort-Franklin County Planning Commission meeting in February, when the board voted 5-2 to recommend the property be rezoned to industrial.
Magistrates Scott Tracy, Michael Mueller and Sherry Sebastian joined Blackburn in voting for a public hearing.
Sebastian said she would like to have time to read the 400 pages of documents and findings of fact from the planning commission before agreeing to a second reading. The magistrates received those documents Wednesday night.
Sebastian added she’d like to have the opportunity to read the transcript and make sure every point of view on the issue is heard.
County Judge-Executive Huston Wells warned the court that the hearing wouldn’t happen until June, and because of social distancing guidelines due to COVID-19, it might be impossible for everyone to speak.
COVID-19 already postponed the first reading of the ordinance, which was originally supposed to happen March 26.
Magistrate Marti Booth went back and forth on her decision Thursday but ultimately decided she did not want to have a public hearing if not everyone could be heard and social distancing would cause an issue.
Magistrate Lambert Moore said no to the public hearing but was in favor of receiving a transcript of the planning commission meeting before the second reading of the ordinance. Booth agreed.
Wells said he would have to coordinate the date, time, location and other details with Frankfort-Franklin County Emergency Management Director Tommy Russell.
The court has until July 13 to vote on the ordinance. If they fail to vote, the planning commission’s recommendation will stand, county Planning, Zoning and Building Code Director Robert Hewitt said.
Tierney Storage, which is owned by Winchester developer Ron Tierney, purchased the Duncan Road property last summer.
After Tierney purchased what was once known as the Blanton-Crutcher farm, he demolished an old farmhouse and requested the property be rezoned from agricultural to industrial. Both actions have been met with much criticism from surrounding property owners and historic preservationists.
An illegal burn on the property is also under investigation by the Kentucky Energy and Environment Cabinet after some of the farmhouse debris was set on fire on April 14.
The State Journal has submitted an open records request for documents related to the illegal burn investigation, but had not received a response by press time on Thursday.
On Thursday, Tierney said “no comment” when The State Journal contacted him for a statement regarding the fiscal court’s decision to hold a public evidentiary hearing.
In March, Susan Goddard, co-director of the Duncan Road-Hilltop Meadows Association, penned a letter to the court asking them to either vote no on the rezoning ordinance or hold an evidentiary hearing.
Liz Edmondson, who represents the association through the nonprofit Kentucky Resources Council, said: “We’re happy the fiscal court considered the neighbors’ request for an evidentiary hearing and we’re looking forward to participating.”
Kentucky Capital Development Corp. President and CEO Terri Bradshaw has been an outspoken supporter of Tierney and his desire to bring more industrial development to Franklin County. So has the Frankfort Area Chamber of Commerce. The chamber submitted a letter to the fiscal court advocating for the rezoning in March.
On Thursday, Bradshaw told The State Journal KCDC plans to form a group of supporters to speak at the public hearing.
“I do appreciate the court members’ desire to hear the facts as they are presented,” Bradshaw said. “I hope that the coronavirus does allow us to bring all of our supporters to the meeting.”
Bradshaw added she wants the court to remember the people in the community who have recently lost their jobs due to COVID-19.
"I think it is important to remember the number of people who are currently without jobs in our community and how strongly they will feel about the ability to have land and property available for us to recruit more jobs," Bradshaw said. "We have to recognize that there will be some jobs that are permanently lost within Franklin County and we have to have ways to be able to replace those jobs. And with almost no other viable industrial property available, this property will be vital in allowing us to recruit those new jobs and new businesses."
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Use your real name. Anonymous commenting is not allowed. Only State Journal subscribers who are willing to identify themselves have commenting privileges. Posters caught using a fake name will have their commenting privileges revoked.
Keep it clean. Avoid obscene, juvenile, racist or sexist language.
No personal attacks. Share your own opinions rather than denigrate those with opposing views. Absolutely no name-calling.
No conspiracy theories. This is a forum for thoughtful discussion of issues in our community. There are plenty of places on the internet to peddle in conspiracy theories. This is not one.
No commerce. There's plenty of advertising space available on this site for those looking to sell products or services. Keep commercial messages out of the comments section.
Be proactive. Use the 'Report' link to let us know of posts that violate the rules in this section.
Share with us. If you have first-hand knowledge of facts related to a news story or an error in our coverage, email us at news@state-journal.com.