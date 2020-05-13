Editor's Note: This article was updated with additional information about the first reading of the county's budget at 3 p.m. on May 14.
The Franklin County Fiscal Court planned to have a first reading of an ordinance concerning the 2020-21 fiscal year budget Friday, but that will be postponed a week.
Deputy Judge-Executive Tambra Harrod told The State Journal on Thursday that the fiscal court will vote to have the item removed from the agenda during Friday's meeting.
Instead, the court will have another budget discussion on May 22 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. then the court will hold a first reading, Harrod said.
For more than a month, the court has been holding weekly meetings to discuss the budget.
Last week, County Treasurer Susan Laurenson reported that the road department, sheriff’s office, fire department and jail are facing a combined $7 million deficit this fiscal year due to COVID-19's impact on the county’s revenue sources.
Also on Friday, County Clerk Jeff Hancock will update the court on the primary election.
Gov. Andy Beshear pushed the election back to June 23 due to COVID-19. He also authorized every registered voter in Kentucky to vote via mail-in ballot for the primary election.
Frankfort-Franklin County Emergency Management Director Tommy Russell will also speak Friday to give the court an update on the response to COVID-19.
The Franklin County Fiscal Court meeting will begin Friday at 9 a.m. via videoconference.
Due to social distancing mandates, no one will be allowed to attend the meeting in person.
The meeting will be broadcast on Frankfort Plant Board Cable 10 and on the county’s Facebook page, facebook.com/fcfcky
