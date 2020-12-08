FCHD

Since mid-October the Franklin County Health Department has cited numerous establishments for allegedly violating Gov. Andy Beshear’s COVID-19 orders.

Johnny Carino's received a second citation, and four businesses — Cracker Barrel, Evergreen Market, BHW Food Mart and East Frankfort Gulf Food Mart — received citations for first offenses.

A notice to correct is issued for initial noncompliance. For the second offense, violators are charged $50. Third offenses bring fines of $75, and fourth and subsequent offenses are $100.

On Nov. 10, Johnny Carino’s received a second citation after two servers and one cook were allegedly observed wearing masks that didn’t cover their noses.

The State Journal previously reported that restaurant was cited on Sept. 26 for reportedly allowing customers to sit at the bar, refilling the glasses of employees’ personal drinks, keeping those drinks behind the bar and allowing a worker to wear a face mask that didn’t cover the nose. A health department official also said he saw a “host wrapping silverware at the hostess station in the common area, then witnessed cleaning and sanitizing tables.”

On Oct. 21, Evergreen Market was issued a noncompliance notice to correct after a health department official allegedly witnessed employees, customers and a beverage delivery person not wearing facial coverings.

FCHD Environmental Program Manager Wesley Clark also advised the store to offer curbside service, sell masks and install a walk-up window.

A follow-up conducted on Dec. 3 found that all employees were wearing face masks, as was the store’s only customer. The store had also installed plexiglass, added signs and marked the floor for social distancing.

Cracker Barrel received a citation for several alleged issues of noncompliance on Nov. 2.

“Establishment has seating less than 6 feet apart, (is) not following capacity COVID orders for building and not counting/including staff in occupancy,” Clark wrote. “Signs for public/staff not posted.”

According to the investigation report, Clark contacted the state fire marshal about occupant capacity and informed the manager at Cracker Barrel about seating requirements.

BHW Food Mart, on U.S. 127 North, was issued a notice to correct an alleged violation on Nov. 13.

In his report, Clark said he “witnessed at least eight customers going in and out of the establishment not wearing masks.” The manager was notified and told the health department official “there was nothing he could do.”

On Dec. 4, East Frankfort Gulf Food Mart received a citation for alleged noncompliance. The FCHD report indicates that face-mask signs were not posted at the business and that customers without masks were being served.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Register
Log In
Purchase a Subscription